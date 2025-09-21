Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Chief Receives AMSF President Over Military Sports Cooperation


2025-09-21 02:02:14
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sep.21 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Ahmed Huneiti, on Sunday received President of the Arab Military Sports Federation (AMSF), Maj. Gen. Yousef Al-Kuwari, and his accompanying delegation.
During a meeting held at General Command of Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)- Arab Army, Huneiti stressed the JAF's "readiness" to provide various forms of support to advance Arab military sports and enhance pan-Arab cooperation through Jordan's Directorate of Military Sports Union.
Huneiti also praised the AMSF's efforts in developing and consolidating relations among various countries.
In turn, Al-Kuwari expressed thanks and appreciation to the JAF for hosting Arab Military Cross-Country Championship, which concluded Saturday.
Al-Kuwari commended the "distinguished" level of organization provided by the JAF's Jordanian Military Sports Union, wishing continued progress and success for Arab military sports.
Senior JAF officers attended the meeting.

