JVA Receives Rainwater Harvesting Sites At Capacity Of 2.1M Cubic Meters

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) -Ministry of Water and Irrigation-Jordan Valley Authority (JVA) on Sunday received a number of rainwater harvesting sites nationwide.The projects were implemented in two phases through the Inter-Islamic Network on Water Resources Development and Management (INWRDAM), with a storage capacity of 2.1 million cubic meters.During the handover ceremony of the projects, Minister of Water, Raed Abu Soud, said the ministry is making "continuous" efforts to implement national visions to "optimize" rainwater collection and increase storage capacity, in accordance with the strategic plan (2023-2024) and the Economic Modernization Vision.Abu Soud added that the system of Jordan's dams and rainwater harvesting sites contributes to improving living conditions and the environment, and creating job opportunities by implementing pioneering projects in agriculture and livestock breeding, as well as tourism investments that reduce poverty and unemployment in neighboring areas.Abu Soud reviewed the ministry's plans to expand water harvesting horizons in areas with potential rainfall, indicating that launching a dialogue on harvesting policies is based on national priorities, enhancing community participation, and empowering women and youth to ensure sustainable future water management.Abu Soud stated implementation of dams and rainwater catchment is an "important" project amid the climate changes witnessed in recent years.This project, he noted, aims to reduce desertification and address the challenges facing Jordan, in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment and the INWRDAM.This effort demonstrates the government's "serious" interest in implementing vital projects that provide new water resources, improve the environmental situation, and replenish groundwater with high-quality water in various regions, he pointed out.Abu Soud said these catchments will have a "significant" impact on rehabilitating agricultural and pastoral lands, creating an "attractive" environment for livestock breeding, and providing job opportunities for youth and local residents, thus achieving local development.These factors will also contribute to improving lives of local communities by providing water for livestock, developing pastures, and utilizing rain harvesting water to increase groundwater and feed the aquifer in the region, he said.The minister noted this collected water will be used for irrigation and drinking purposes in neighboring areas, which provides new resources and increases availability of current qauntities.For his part, INWRDAM Director, Dr. Marwan Raqad, emphasized the importance of water harvesting projects in combating the effects of climate change.Raqad noted the network, in cooperation with the water sector, community organizations, and universities, seeks to establish these projects as a social culture in various regions by engaging communities in finding solutions to water scarcity.Raqad pointed out that 70 water harvesting sites have been implemented, providing 280 jobs through the establishment of 120 farms and three field schools, serving 120,000 citizens.Additionally, he noted water has been provided to 70,000 trees and 87,000 heads of sheep, and 1,200 training opportunities have been provided, with the participation of 1,800 university students, while six female journalists were trained on environmental media.In turn, Netherlands Ambassador to Jordan , Stella Kluth, emphasized the importance of the Jordanian-Dutch partnership in addressing the shared water challenges and developing "effective" programs to improve the ecosystem, provide job opportunities, and enhance conditions of local communities.The diplomat noted the continued Dutch support for Jordan in addressing water and climate challenges and transferring modern technology.A number of farmers and participants also shared their experiences on the impact of water harvesting on improving production and quality of agricultural products.