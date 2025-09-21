Jordan, Five Nations And ICRC Urge Action To End Violations Of Humanitarian Law

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Petra) – Jordan, Brazil, China, France, Kazakhstan, and South Africa, together with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), issued a joint statement on Sunday calling on the international community to take urgent action to halt violations of international humanitarian law (IHL).The statement voiced alarm over widespread breaches of IHL in conflicts across the globe that have inflicted what it described as "unconscionable human suffering." It urged all states and parties to armed conflicts to fully adhere to international humanitarian law, including protections for civilians, civilian property, medical and relief workers, and journalists.Highlighting the role of the United Nations General Assembly and the multilateral system, the statement underlined that the primary responsibility for upholding and implementing the Geneva Conventions rests with states.The six countries and the ICRC also announced plans to co-host a global high-level meeting on upholding humanity in war in 2026, aimed at advancing compliance with international humanitarian law.The joint statement recalled the launch of the Global IHL Initiative a year ago, designed to galvanize political commitment for humanitarian law. Since then, 89 countries from all regions have joined the initiative, with 27 states co-leading seven thematic workstreams to develop practical recommendations for enhancing compliance with IHL and addressing challenges arising from the evolving nature of warfare.According to the statement, more than 130 states took part in global and regional consultations over the past year. A recurring theme of these discussions was the need for a "protective interpretation of IHL," with an interim report on the findings expected to be released next month.The declaration urged states to take specific steps ahead of the 2026 meeting, including:- Investing in compliance with IHL at the national level, particularly in relation to ongoing conflicts.- Integrating IHL into national legislation and preparedness measures, through training of military and security forces and empowering national IHL committees.- Formally joining the Global IHL Initiative and actively engaging in the consultations."Seventy-six years after the adoption of the Geneva Conventions, we call on all world leaders to unite around a shared responsibility: to prevent atrocities and protect humanity in times of war," the statement read. "The world cannot stand idly as the basic tenets of international humanitarian law are routinely and deliberately violated."It concluded: "Together, we can put an end to the inconceivable and unconscionable suffering and destruction that mark today's conflicts, and steer them towards peaceful resolution."