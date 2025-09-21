Palestinian Foreign Ministry Welcomes International Recognition Of State Of Palestine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the decisions by the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia to recognize the State of Palestine, describing them as courageous decisions that are consistent with international law and UN resolutions, and that reflect the commitment of these countries to ending the occupation and achieving peace in a way that ensures security, stability, and prosperity for the region and the world.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry expressed its gratitude to these countries, affirming that the State of Palestine and its government are ready to build "the strongest and most genuine relations with them at all levels."

It stressed that this step represents recognition of the legitimate and just rights of the Palestinian people and contributes to safeguarding the two-state solution from the risks posed by the ongoing crimes of the occupation, including genocide, starvation, displacement, and annexation.

The ministry noted that these recognitions provide fresh momentum to regional and international efforts led by Saudi Arabia and France to implement the New York Declaration, achieve an immediate halt to the war, and resolve conflict through political and negotiated means.

It underlined the need to restore the centrality of international law and legitimacy in peacemaking rather than "the arrogance of force."

The statement also called on countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine - chief among them the United States - to take the initiative to do so, uphold international law and the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, and stand on "the right side of history" in order to end injustice against the Palestinian people and enable them to exercise their right to self-determination, like all other nations of the world.

It further stressed that an immediate end to the Israeli war against the Palestinian people, in all its forms and manifestations, constitutes "the right entry point to achieving calm, building trust, and restoring a political horizon for resolving the conflict."