Drone Pilots Compete At Istanbul's Teknofest

Istanbul: A drone racing competition wrapped up on Sunday after five days at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, bringing together 32 pilots from 27 countries for a high-speed display of precision and skill.

Held as part of Teknofest -- Türkiye's largest aviation, space, and technology festival -- the event saw competitors race their self-designed drones through challenging courses while executing acrobatic maneuvers.

Ahmet Ozkaya, one of the organizers of the drone championship, described drone racing as the future sport. "It is one of the most open-ended professions, both as a career and as a hobby," Ozkaya said.

Ozgur Guleryuz, CEO of Türkiye's Defense Technologies Engineering and Trade Company (STM), said Teknofest is one of the country's most important events, bringing Türkiye's technology vision to young generations.

He added that "helping young people unlock their potential in science, engineering, and technology is the most valuable outcome for them."

This year's edition featured contests in 58 main and 137 subcategories, covering key fields such as robotics, electronics, and coding.

