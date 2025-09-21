Jordan Welcomes UK, Canada, Australia Recognition Of Palestinian State
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) – Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Sunday welcomed announcement of the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia to officially recognize the State of Palestine.
The ministry added that this position aligns with "growing" international will to end the Israeli occupation and implement the Palestinian people's right to establish their state based on the two-state solution.
In a press statement, Ministry Spokesperson Fuad Majali expressed Jordan's appreciation for the positions of friendly countries, which reflect "clear" support and affirmation for international efforts to recognize the Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.
On future policy, Majali reiterated the Kingdom's "firm" stance in working with international partners to uphold the Palestinian people's rights to freedom, end the occupation, establish an independent state on their land, stop violations against them, and hold those responsible accountable.
