De Minaur Saves 3 Championship Points To Clinch Washington Title

Alex de Minaur saved three championship points to clinch a 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(3) victory against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, earning his 10th tour-level title in dramatic fashion.

After his title run, De Minaur moved up five places this week to No. 8 in the ATP Live Rankings and two places to eighth in the ATP Live Race To Turin. Fokina rose seven places in the Live Rankings to return to the Top 20 at No. 19, and also shot up seven places to 11th in the Race To Turin.

The Aussie saved three championship points on serve at 5-4 in the final set - but only after breaking from 30/0 when the Spaniard served for the title. De Minaur was 16 millimetres from defeat on his opponent's third match point, but a desperate lob clipped the sideline and helped him turn the point and the match around, ATP reports.

"It's something about this court. I did it in 2018 against Rublev and honestly, I just kind of knew I could do it. I just backed myself and I told myself to commit no matter what and if I lost this match it was going to be on my terms. Today it went my way. I've had a couple of brutal ones not go my way, so I'm glad this one went my way," said the Aussie.

De Minaur credited his mentality and mindset with his recent success: "I'm very happy with where I am at the moment, how I'm dealing with things on and off the court," he explained. "I had the mindset that even if today didn't go my way, it was a very positive week. So I was proud of my efforts no matter what, but jeez it feels good to hold my 10th title."

For Fokina, who was seeking his first ATP Tour title, it is a cruel blow after he missed out on two championship points in Delray Beach this past February against Miomir Kecmanovic and lost the Acapulco final to Tomas Machac in March.