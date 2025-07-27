First Visuals! Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Discharged From Hospital After Undergoing Angiogram Procedure

MENAFN - Live Mint) Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin was on Sunday declared fit for discharge from Chennai's Apollo Hospital, after successfully recovering from the therapeutic procedure done by the expert team.

CM Stalin was discharged from Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, on Sunday evening. He has been advised to resume his normal routine after three days.

To catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister, a large number of DMK workers had gathered outside the Apollo Hospital.

Earlier on 21 July, MK Stalin was admitted to hospital following he experienced giddiness during his routine morning walk.

Apollo Hospital in a medical bulletin on 25 July said that the chief minister is doing well and that he would resume his routine in two days.

By performing several diagnostic tests, it was found that the giddiness was only due to some variations in the heartbeat.

As per expert advise, a procedure was performed on Thursday morning to correct it. The outcome of the angiogram procedure, which was also performed today, was also normal, the hospital added.

CM Stalin writes to PM Modi:

On Sunday, CM Stalin had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking funds for education, infrastructure, railways, and the welfare of people in the State.

Stalin demanded that funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme be released and urged the Centre to implement railway projects that were sanctioned over a decade ago but remain inactive.

He sought an immediate release of the pending central share of ₹2,151.59 crore for the 2024-25 financial year under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Stalin also requested the sanction of the first installment for 2025-26 and urged the Centre to delink fund disbursal from the condition of signing the PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) scheme Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Apart from this, Stalin requested the Centre to implement railway projects , including the Dindigul-Sengottai-Thirunelveli (70 km) line, the Erode-Palani (91 km) line, the Aruppukkottai-Madurai-Thoothukudi (60 km) line, the Athipattu-Puttur (88 km) line, and the Mahabalipuram-Chennai-Cuddalore (180 km) line. These projects were sanctioned over a decade ago but remain inactive, according to the petition.

With agency inputs.