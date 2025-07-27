Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Most EU Citizens View Corruption as Common


(MENAFN) A recent Eurobarometer study reveals that nearly seven in ten individuals across the European Union—specifically, 69%—perceive corruption to be common in their respective nations.

Despite ongoing initiatives led by the EU’s governing bodies, a significant portion of the population remains unconvinced about the fairness and effectiveness of current anti-corruption policies.

In fact, over half of those surveyed expressed skepticism regarding the impartiality of these measures, with 51% pointing to political parties as a central source of the issue.

This mistrust is most pronounced in certain southern and southeastern member states. Greece, Croatia, and Portugal stand out as the countries with the highest levels of perceived corruption.

In Greece, a striking 97% of people believe corruption is widespread, followed closely by 92% in Croatia and 91% in Portugal.

In contrast, countries like Finland and Denmark show far lower levels of concern, with just 21% and 28% of citizens, respectively, sharing this perception.

The survey also noted significant increases in corruption concerns since 2024 in Luxembourg (a rise of nine percentage points) and Ireland (up by six points).

When it comes to specific forms of corruption, the public demonstrates a strong stance against it. A clear majority—80%—believe that "it is never acceptable to give money to public services for a favor."

This sentiment is particularly strong in Portugal (98%), as well as France and Spain, both at 90%.

Additionally, more than 70% oppose offering personal favors in return for services, and just 5% consider such behavior consistently acceptable.

Around three-quarters also reject the idea of giving gifts to obtain preferential treatment.

Notably, older individuals aged 55 and above are more inclined than younger generations to disapprove of any form of corruption.

