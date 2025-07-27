Andhra CM Eyes Renewed Engagement With Singapore For Amaravati Project

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, July 27 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is looking for renewed engagement with Singapore on the Amaravati capital city project.

He conveyed this to the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, during a meeting with him on Sunday, on the first day of his visit to Singapore.

CM Chandrababu Naidu recalled the earlier collaboration with Singapore on the Amaravati capital city project. He noted that, due to certain developments during the 2019-2024 period, Singapore had to withdraw from the initiative. He affirmed that one of the objectives of this visit is to address past misunderstandings and correct the narrative through renewed engagement.

The Chief Minister has emphasised that the state offers abundant opportunities for investment across multiple sectors, including ports and green energy.

The state government is implementing progressive policies to facilitate investments from Singapore-based enterprises, the Chief Minister said.

He expressed that Andhra Pradesh can serve as a strategic gateway for Singaporean investments into India and urged for the necessary support to facilitate this.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the High Commissioner highlighted the significant recognition and respect that the 'CBN Brand' commands within Singapore's government and industrial sectors.

Ambule shared insights into Singapore's achievements in diverse areas, its robust economic growth, and the effective public policies being implemented there. He also outlined the contributions and presence of the Indian community in Singapore.

He briefed CM Chandrababu Naidu on the strategies being adopted in Singapore across key sectors such as healthcare, green hydrogen, aviation, semiconductors, ports, and industrial development. He further emphasised the strong diplomatic and economic relationship between India and Singapore, noting that Singaporean firms are particularly interested in exploring investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister shared details of the state's newly introduced policies, aimed at attracting investments across sectors. He reiterated the state's ambitious goal of achieving 160 gigawatts of green energy generation. He informed the High Commissioner that green hydrogen projects have already been launched in Visakhapatnam (in partnership with NTPC) and Kakinada.

He revealed that under the India Quantum Mission, Andhra Pradesh is set to establish the country's first-ever Quantum Valley in Amaravati. CM Naidu also announced that global tech leader Google is setting up a data centre in Visakhapatnam.

Highlighting the state's industrial potential, he pointed out that regions like Rayalaseema offer highly conducive conditions for the establishment of defence, aerospace, electronics, and automobile manufacturing units.

Ambule also pointed out that 83 per cent of Singapore's population benefits from public housing projects. In response, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P. Narayana provided an overview of Andhra Pradesh's housing initiatives.

Minister for IT and Education, Nara Lokesh, outlined the steps being taken in the education sector, along with the government's future roadmap. He discussed the presence of leading academic institutions already operating in the state and confirmed that Andhra Pradesh is fully prepared to host additional prestigious institutions in the near future.