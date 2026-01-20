Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oman, Spain Hold Session Of Political Consultations

2026-01-20 07:16:02
QNA

Muscat: Undersecretary for Diplomatic Affairs at the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al Harthy discussed with Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Diego Martinez Belio, the existing bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop cooperation in the areas of trade and investment exchanges, energy and culture.

This came during the fourth round of the session of political consultations held between the two countries Tuesday in the Omani capital, Muscat.

During the session, they also addressed a number of regional issues and developments on the international arena.

The Peninsula

