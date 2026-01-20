Qatar Condemns Explosion In Kabul

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar on Tuesday expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the explosion that occurred in the Afghan capital, Kabul, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of Afghan and Chinese citizens.

In a statement shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it reiterated the State of Qatar's firm stance rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motives and causes.

The Ministry also extended the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Afghan caretaker government, the Government of the People's Republic of China, and the peoples of Afghanistan and China, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.