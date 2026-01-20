Netherlands To Provide Additional EUR 23M For Ukraine's Energy Sector
According to her, the funds will be used to finance gas purchases, carry out urgent repairs at power plants, and supply critically important energy equipment from Dutch companies, including generators and cables.
"With this contribution, the total volume of Dutch support for Ukraine's energy sector in 2026 will amount to EUR 133 million," Svyrydenko said, thanking the Netherlands for its assistance.Read also: PM Svyrydenko announces new energy aid packages from partners
Earlier reports said that in the coming days Ukraine will receive new shipments from Azerbaijan, Slovakia and the Czech Republic containing generators, transformers, cables, medical equipment and other humanitarian aid.
Photo: Unsplash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment