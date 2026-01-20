Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Netherlands To Provide Additional EUR 23M For Ukraine's Energy Sector

2026-01-20 07:06:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to her, the funds will be used to finance gas purchases, carry out urgent repairs at power plants, and supply critically important energy equipment from Dutch companies, including generators and cables.

"With this contribution, the total volume of Dutch support for Ukraine's energy sector in 2026 will amount to EUR 133 million," Svyrydenko said, thanking the Netherlands for its assistance.

Read also: PM Svyrydenko announces new energy aid packages from partners

Earlier reports said that in the coming days Ukraine will receive new shipments from Azerbaijan, Slovakia and the Czech Republic containing generators, transformers, cables, medical equipment and other humanitarian aid.

Photo: Unsplash

UkrinForm

