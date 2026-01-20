Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets With UK Special Envoy For Women And Girls


2026-01-20 07:16:01
QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for International Cooperation, HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Tuesday with the British Special Envoy for Women and Girls HE Baroness Harriet Harman, currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, particularly in the field of humanitarian and development programmes, notably girls' education in conflict-affected areas, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.

The Peninsula

