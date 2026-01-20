Hungarian Parliament Speaker Meets Qatar's Ambassador
Budapest: Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament, HE Laszlo Kover met with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Hungary, HE Radi bin Sowayed Al Ajami.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations.
