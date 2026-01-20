Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hungarian Parliament Speaker Meets Qatar's Ambassador

2026-01-20 07:16:00
QNA

Budapest: Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament, HE Laszlo Kover met with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Hungary, HE Radi bin Sowayed Al Ajami.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations.

