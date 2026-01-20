Preparations For QOC Half Marathon 2026 Continue

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) is preparing to stage the second edition of its annual Half Marathon in 2026, scheduled for Tuesday,February 10, along Lusail Boulevard, coinciding with Qatar National Sport Day. The event reflects the QOC's continued commitment to spreading sports culture and promoting an active, healthy lifestyle across all segments of society.

The race features a wide range of thoughtfully designed categories to ensure broad participation. A 1-kilometre race is dedicated to children aged 6 to 14, while a 5-kilometre race is open to boys and girls aged 15 to 17. Open categories for men and women aged 19 to 39 will compete over distances of 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km, alongside similar categories for participants aged 40 and above.

The competition also includes dedicated "Team Qatar" categories for men and women aged 19 to 39, as well as 40 years and above, across the same distances of 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km, ensuring inclusive participation and a comprehensive sporting experience for all.

The QOC Half Marathon 2026 will also host a Fun Run under the umbrella of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), in cooperation with the Qatar School Sports Federation, aiming to highlight the role of sport within the educational environment and further instill Olympic values among all participants.

Head of the Technical Committee of the QOC Half Marathon 2026 Organising Committee, Ahmed Al Jaber affirmed that the participation of the Olympic Council of Asia and the Qatar School Sports Federation represents a valuable addition that enhances the stature of the event and contributes to its promotion at both continental and international levels, while serving as a practical embodiment of the "Sport for Life" slogan.

Al Jaber also confirmed that representatives from the Olympic Council of Asia will take part in the Fun Run, in addition to attending National Sport Day activities and visiting Team Village at Al Sa'ad Plaza, which will serve as a vibrant hub for accompanying events and activities.

The Half Marathon will be complemented by a diverse program of sporting and recreational activities at Team Village, organised in collaboration with several national sports federations and supported by a range of partners.

The Organising Committee has renewed its invitation to all eligible categories to register via the dedicated link on the QOC's official website, in accordance with approved terms and conditions. This comes as part of its ambition to expand participation, increasing the number of runners from 6,000 in the inaugural edition to 10,000 participants in the second edition, from within Qatar and abroad, further strengthening the event's international and competitive character.

The Organising Committee reaffirmed its determination to deliver a second edition that meets the highest organisational and technical standards, ensuring an outstanding sporting experience for participants, reinforcing a culture of physical activity within Qatari society, and supporting the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 toward building a healthy and active community.