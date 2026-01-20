Russian Ammunition Depot Struck In Debaltseve
"Debaltseve (occupied, Donetsk region). A hit on the occupiers' ammunition depot. The strike was so powerful that the occupation administration is asking residents to 'stay inside their homes'," Andriushchenko wrote.
He later published two more Telegram posts with videos of the explosion in Debaltseve.
Earlier, fighters of the 426th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment of the 30th Marine Corps showed how they struck the control tower of a Russian military airfield in Dzhankoi in temporarily occupied Crimea.
