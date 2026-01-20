Russian Interior Minister In Cuba, Which Faces Pressure From Trump

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Havana: Russia's Interior Minister, Vladimir Kolokoltsev began a visit to ally Cuba Tuesday, at a time when Washington is ramping up pressure on the communist island US President Donald Trump has said "is ready to fall."

Trump this month warned Havana to "make a deal," the nature of which he did not divulge, or pay a price similar to Venezuela, whose leader Nicolas Maduro was ousted by US forces in a January 3 bombing raid that killed dozens of people.

Venezuela was a key ally of Cuba and a critical supplier of oil and money, which Trump has vowed to cut off.

"We in Russia regard this as an act of unprovoked armed aggression against Venezuela," Kolokoltsev told Russian state TV Rossiya-1 of the US actions after landing in Cuba.

"This act cannot be justified in any way and once again proves the need to increase vigilance and consolidate all efforts to counter external factors," he added.

The Russian embassy in Havana said the Minister would "hold a series of bilateral meetings" while in Cuba.

Russia and Cuba, both under Western sanctions, have intensified their relations since 2022, with an isolated Moscow seeking new friends and trading partners since its invasion of Ukraine.

Cuba needs all the help it can get as it grapples with its worst economic crisis in decades and now added pressure from Washington.

Trump has warned acting President Delcy Rodriguez will pay "a very big price" if she does not toe Washington's line -- specifically on access to Venezuela's oil and loosening ties with US foes Cuba, Russia, China and Iran.

On Tuesday, Russia's Ambassador to Havana, Victor Koronelli, wrote on X that Kolokoltsev was in Cuba "to strengthen bilateral cooperation and the fight against crime."

Soldiers killed

Cuba has been a thorn in the side of the United States since the revolution that swept communist Fidel Castro to power in 1959.

Havana and Moscow were close communist allies during the Cold War, but that cooperation was abruptly halted in 1991 with the dissolution of the Soviet bloc.

The deployment of Soviet nuclear missile sites on the island triggered the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, when Washington and Moscow came close to war.

During his first presidential term, Trump walked back a detente with Cuba launched by his predecessor Barack Obama.

Thirty-two Cuban soldiers, some of them assigned to Maduro's security detail, were killed in the US strikes that saw the Venezuelan strongman whisked away in cuffs to stand trial in New York.