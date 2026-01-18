Discovering Euphony: JAL's Headphone-Free Stereo Sound System Onboard A350-1000

Dhaka: With the launch of its flagship Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, Japan Airlines introduced“Euphony,” a headphone-free stereo sound system, becoming the first airline in the world to feature such a technology on a commercial aircraft.

Euphony, the innovative technology developed in partnership with Safran Seats and Devialet, a French audio brand, works by placing two bespoke speakers inside the headrest. The speakers can be adjusted with the position of the headrest.

Japan Airlines currently delivers this premium amenity only in business and first-class cabins of its Airbus A350-1000 fleet.

A prominent air travel reviewer said the sound coming from the speakers was not as full or as loud as a traditional pair of headphones. But it didn't get uncomfortable after a few hours and was pretty convenient for watching movies on an airplane.







Addressing the sound leakage issues, the review said the combination of slightly better isolated seats in the business cabin and ambient noise from the engine didn't let the sound get outside and disturb fellow passengers.

To date, Japan Airlines considers Euphony as a beta experience. Thus, it still provides a set of traditional headphones and allows the passengers to connect their own wireless headphones.

Modern air travel no longer remains just a bare necessity of covering thousands of miles from one place to another. Nowadays, it's often defined as a blend of comfort, technology, and thoughtfully designed in-flight experiences aimed at enhancing passenger well-being.

