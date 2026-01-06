Coinhub Exchange Brings A Bank-Like Crypto Experience To Las Vegas And Phoenix

Coinhub Exchange, a modern online crypto exchange, announced the grand opening of two new branch locations in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Phoenix, Arizona. The new branches are designed to make crypto easier for everyday customers and active traders by combining online trading with real, in-person support-plus convenient cash access through Coinhub's nationwide Bitcoin ATM network.

With Coinhub Exchange, customers can buy crypto, sell crypto, store crypto, and convert crypto online-then visit a branch when they want face-to-face help with account setup, funding, and placing their first trade. Customers can also use Coinhub's connected network to find a Bitcoin ATM near me across 2,000+ Coinhub-connected locations nationwide.

In-person Crypto Support-built for Beginners and Advanced Traders

The Las Vegas and Phoenix branches will provide in-person support for:



Account setup and verification guidance

Funding assistance (crypto deposits and bank wires)

Education on buying and selling crypto, including product walkthroughs Support for advanced trading and larger orders

Bitcoin Cash Transactions Available With In-Branch Support

Both branches will also offer an in-person cash buy/sell experience, supported by human tellers and Coinhub ATMs located in the lobby-ideal for customers who want a guided alternative to traditional Bitcoin ATMs.

Customers can expect:



Up to $150,000 daily cash limits for eligible customers

Lower fees than many Bitcoin ATMs, with transparent pricing

A faster process (no need to feed bills one at a time) On-site support for a more comfortable customer experience

This in-branch service complements Coinhub's online platform and helps customers move between cash and crypto with more flexibility.

Multiple Trading Options Available on Coinhub Exchange

Coinhub Exchange offers 5 trading options for every level:

Quick Trading - simple buy/sell for beginners (no confusing charts)Pro Trader - advanced charting and order types for active traders seeking lower feesOTC - for larger orders with live quotes and competitive execution Credit Card - simply buy any crypto online with a credit or debit cardCash - Via Branch Teller or any of our 2000+ Bitcoin ATM locations

New Branch Locations

Coinhub Exchange will host the official grand opening for both new branch locations on January 7, 2026. More information about branch locations can be found here.

Las Vegas, NV Branch – 3209 W Sahara Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89102

Phoenix, AZ Branch – 2415 E Thomas Rd. Suite 3 Phoenix, AZ 85016

About Coinhub Exchange

Coinhub Exchange is a modern, member-only crypto exchange built to help customers buy, sell, store, and convert crypto online or in-person. With physical branches and 2,000+ Coinhub locations nationwide, Coinhub Exchange combines digital convenience with real human support-helping customers trade with confidence and clarity.



Users can open an account: Users can find a Coinhub Bitcoin ATM here