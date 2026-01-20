Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Holders PSG Lose 2-1 At Sporting Lisbon In Champions League

Holders PSG Lose 2-1 At Sporting Lisbon In Champions League


Lisbon: Holders Paris Saint-Germain fell 2-1 to Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday, making their chances of direct qualification for the Champions League last-16 more difficult.

Luis Suarez scored twice for Sporting in the second half, sealing victory with a 90th-minute header after substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had equalised for PSG after 79 minutes.

The French club are fifth with 13 points. They face Newcastle next Wednesday in their last group stage fixture.

