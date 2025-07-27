MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda engaged with the Chairman of the Saudi-India Business Council, Abdulaziz Al Qahtani, along with the business community in Dammam in the country's Eastern Province, with discussions on the expansion of the economic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia.

JP Nadda meets Saudi-India Business Council Chief, highlights investment opportunities in India. In a post on X, Nadda stated that he had a“fruitful meeting” with Al Qahtani and held an in-depth discussion on the growing economic partnership and increasing collaboration between companies from both nations.

The Union Minister also highlighted the vast investment opportunities in India across sectors such as fertilisers, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, encouraging Saudi businesses to participate actively in India's growth journey

Nadda is currently on an official visit to the Kingdom and is accompanied by senior officers and representatives of a number of fertiliser companies

Hon'ble Minister of Chemicals & Fertilisers and Health & Family Welfare, Shri JP Nadda, arrived in Saudi Arabia on an official visit.

He was received at the King Fahad International Airport, Dammam, by Ambassador Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan.

Hon'ble Minister is accompanied by senior officers and representatives of a number of fertiliser companies,” the Embassy of India in Riyadh stated in a post on X

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, in Economic Cooperation, India is the second-largest trade partner of Saudi Arabia, whereas Saudi Arabia is the fourth-largest trading partner of India

During FY23, bilateral trade was valued at USD 52.76 billion. During this period, India's imports from Saudi Arabia grew by 23.47 per cent to reach USD 42.03 billion, and exports to Saudi Arabia were worth USD 10.72 billion, registering an increase of 22.48 per cent on a year-on-year basis

Total trade with Saudi Arabia accounted for 4.53 per cent of India's total trade in FY 2022-23. There are around 2,783 Indian companies registered as joint ventures or 100 per cent owned entities with investments worth approximately USD 2 billion in the Kingdom as of January 2022, as per the MEA. Saudi Arabia's direct investments in India amount to USD 3.15 billion as of March 2022

In June 2020, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced a USD 1.49 billion or a 2.32 per cent stake investment in Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms.

In November 2020, PIF announced another investment of USD 1.3 billion or a 2.04 per cent stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited

In addition to this, there are also projects under consideration in the oil, gas and petroleum sectors.

In the renewable energy sector, Saudi Company Al-Fanar has invested in a 600MW Wind Power project in India, as per the MEA.

