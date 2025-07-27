Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Forces Board Gaza-Bound Aid Vessel Handala Transporting 21 Civilians


2025-07-27 01:40:09
(MENAFN) Late Saturday, Israeli naval forces boarded the Gaza-bound vessel Handala, which was transporting 21 individuals, according to footage broadcasted via a live stream.

The video feed showed Israeli soldiers storming the ship and commanding those on board to raise their hands.

"Handala intercepted!!!" the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the organization behind the vessel, announced on Telegram.

Shortly after the boarding began, the live stream abruptly stopped, leaving the status of the crew and activists unclear.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry later confirmed that the navy had assumed control of the Handala.

"The vessel is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. All passengers are safe," the ministry stated.

Citing Israeli authorities, Israeli media reported: "The boat will be towed to Ashdod Port by the Navy, and the activists will then be deported from the country."

Before the interception, the Handala had sent out a distress signal as Israeli naval units approached. The vessel, which departed from Italy, was transporting humanitarian supplies—including baby formula, food, and medicine—in compliance with international maritime and humanitarian regulations.

Those on board were unarmed civilians, including lawmakers, medical personnel, and volunteers.

