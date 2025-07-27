403
Trump Announces Cambodia, Thailand Ceasefire Talks
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Cambodia and Thailand had agreed to swiftly begin discussions aimed at halting hostilities, following three days of intense and fatal clashes.
The move comes as both nations reportedly seek to resolve the escalating situation through peaceful dialogue.
Trump, currently visiting Scotland, shared the development on Truth Social after phone conversations with the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand.
He stated, "Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace ... They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE."
Earlier, the US leader disclosed that he had personally spoken with Cambodian Premier Hun Manet and his Thai peer in an effort to mediate a truce.
The diplomatic overture marks a direct attempt by Trump to reduce tensions and promote peace in the region.
Since returning to the White House six months ago, Trump has connected this mediation effort to ongoing US trade discussions with both Cambodia and Thailand.
He emphasized that trade negotiations with the two countries should not proceed while conflict persists.
"They are also looking to get back to the 'Trading Table' with the United States, which we think is inappropriate to do until such time as the fighting STOPS," he remarked. "I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both!"
In a prior post, Trump reiterated his stance, stating, "We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting — And I have told them so!"
His message underlined a firm position that peace is a prerequisite for further economic cooperation.
Trump also drew a comparison between the ongoing unrest and earlier conflicts in South Asia, saying, "Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt."
His remarks suggest a belief that diplomatic resolution is possible even in severe confrontations, referencing historical precedents for successful peace settlements.
