Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Pioneering Oral Mucositis Treatment With Novel Therapeutic, Promising Study Results



Severe oral mucositis (“SOM”) often necessitates hospitalization, opioid pain management and feeding tube placement, substantially lowering quality of life.

Soligenix has taken on this challenge with SGX942, a treatment aimed at reducing tissue inflammation, promoting healing and supporting immune response. The company is in the process of analyzing combined phase 2 and 3 datasets to design a second phase 3 study.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Oral mucositis, a debilitating side effect of cancer therapy with no FDA-approved treatment, continues to wreak havoc on patients undergoing cancer care, prompting an urgent need for effective interventions. Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) is stepping forward with SGX942, a novel therapeutic aimed at alleviating this condition, with promising phase 3 data showing substantial improvements in the duration and severity of mucositis in head and neck cancer patientsTM.

Oral mucositis occurs when chemotherapy or radiation damages the mucous membranes of the mouth, leading to painful ulcers, inflammation and impaired oral function. It is exceptionally common among patients receiving head and neck cancer treatments: nearly all experience some degree of...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SNGX are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN