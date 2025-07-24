Greenlight Networks Fuels Regional Growth With Continued Expansion Across Orange County

Company Invests Millions to Deliver High-Speed Fiber Internet to Port Jervis, Middletown, Goshen and Wallkill

ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlight Networks, New York's fastest growing fiber-to-the-home internet provider, is doubling down on its commitment to Orange County, bringing next-generation connectivity to even more Hudson valley neighborhoods, businesses, and community organizations.

Since Greenlight began to build its fiber network infrastructure in the region in 2023, the company has invested millions into Orange County, including a recent additional $4 million incremental build in Port Jervis. With construction well underway in Goshen, Middletown and Wallkill, Greenlight continues to deliver on its promise to connect communities with a better internet experience-one that's faster, more reliable, and built for the way people live and work today.

Greenlight's current build plan includes an additional investment of more than $24 million into the county as it increases access to an additional 16,200 homes over the next 12 months. This expansion of infrastructure strengthens Greenlight's growing presence in the Hudson Valley region, which is a priority market for the company with its dynamic business and economic growth potential.

Conor Eckert, President & CEO of the Orange County Partnership , noted, "Greenlight is playing a vital role in the economic development of our region. Their investments in fiber infrastructure are helping communities thrive by enhancing digital access, supporting local job creation, and ensuring Orange County remains competitive and connected."

Greenlight's growing network footprint includes:



Village of Goshen : Greenlight connected more than a thousand homes in the Village of Goshen and recently participated in Goshen's Great American Weekend as proud member of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce. "The Goshen Chamber of Commerce is proud to support Greenlight Networks as they continue to bring innovation and reliable connectivity to our community," shared Lisa Clancy, Managing Director of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce. "Their commitment to local businesses and infrastructure reflects the spirit of growth and collaboration that defines Goshen. We look forward to the positive impact they will make across the region."



Middletown : Ongoing construction is underway to connect 6,000 homes in the next 12 months. Greenlight also has a significant partnership with Middletown's iconic Orange County Fair Speedway where Greenlight's 8 gig business-class broadband service fuels the venue's seamless connectivity, including supporting the Speedway's online streams. Greenlight team members will be at the Fair on Thursday, 7/24 to answer questions and giveaway some fun items.



Town of Wallkill : Having just connected thousands in the hamlets of Circleville and Mechanicstown this past spring, Greenlight also completed its fiber line expansion to the Wildflowers at Wallkill HOA community . The company began installing services for residential customers last week. "I'm excited to welcome the expansion of Greenlight's high-speed internet services here in the Town of Wallkill," shared Town Supervisor George Serrano. "This investment in our community will provide residents and businesses with faster, more reliable connectivity-and I look forward to seeing the benefits it brings as we continue to grow and modernize." Neighbors and community members are invited to visit Greenlight at Wallkill Community Day at the Galleria at Crystal Run this fall.

Port Jervis : Earlier this week, Greenlight announced its expansion into Port Jervis, with a plan to begin servicing customers as early as this August, starting first with expansion efforts in downtown Port Jervis. Greenlight also has a collaborative partnership with the City of Port Jervis Police Department to house local network equipment.



"We're pleased to support Greenlight Networks in this important infrastructure expansion," said Dominic M. Cicalese, Mayor, City of Port Jervis . "Reliable, high-speed internet is critical not only for residents and businesses, but also for public safety and city operations. We are proud to have the City of Port Jervis Police Department serve as the host site for the network equipment, and we look forward to experiencing Greenlight's services firsthand. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening essential services and supporting long-term growth in our community."

Mark Murphy, CEO of Greenlight Networks , added, "From the very beginning, our commitment to Orange County has been about more than infrastructure-it's about building real connections. We're not just laying fiber; we're investing in the local economy, and in the digital future of the neighborhoods and communities we serve."

Fiber infrastructure isn't just about access to faster internet – it's an investment in long term property value and marketability. A study by the Fiber Broadband Association shows that just having access to fiber internet in a neighborhood can increase a home's value by up to 3.1%

With symmetrical speeds of up to 8 Gigabits per second , Greenlight's fiber internet delivers unmatched performance for streaming, video conferencing, online learning and gaming. Greenlight maintains a transparent pricing model without contracts, taxes or hidden fees like traditional cable providers.

To learn more about Greenlight Networks and its growing footprint in Orange County, including checking the availability of service, residents and businesses are encouraged to visit:



About Greenlight Networks .

Greenlight Networks is an ultra-high-speed, broadband service provider, offering residential and small business customers Internet speeds of up to 8 Gigabits per second. Greenlight Networks was founded in 2011 and builds, owns, and operates a fiber-optic network that provides extremely high-speed Internet connections. The company's high-speed fiber internet network is currently available to more than 225,000 homes and nearly 10,000 small businesses in 35 municipalities in the Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo, Rochester, and Hudson Valley regions of New York, with construction underway in Northeast and South Central Pennsylvania, and Baltimore, Maryland. For more information, visit GreenlightNetworks or find it on Facebook/GreenlightNetworks, and instagram/greenlightnetworks.

Media Contact: Julia Telford, [email protected]

SOURCE Greenlight Networks

