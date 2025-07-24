403
Saudi Arabia Condemns Israeli Occupation Calls To Annex West Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 24 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia strongly condemned on Thursday the Israeli occupation Knesset's demand to impose sovereignty over the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley.
In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs described such provocative actions by the Israeli occupation authorities as a blatant violation of international law and United Nations resolutions.
The ministry warned that these actions undermine peace efforts toward a two-state solution and demonstrate a deliberate intent to provoke further instability, reaffirming the Kingdom's absolute rejection of Israeli occupation violations against Palestinian rights.
Saudi Arabia urged global action to enforce UN resolutions supporting Palestinians' right to live in dignity in an independent state based on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
