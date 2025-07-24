403
Israel Urges Ukraine to Label Iran's IRGC as Terrorists
(MENAFN) Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday to officially recognize Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a “terrorist organization.”
Sa’ar held discussions with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, where they spoke about “joint weapons production and the strengthening of Ukraine’s air defense systems,” as reported by an Israeli news outlet.
Their dialogue also covered “the importance of enhancing bilateral relations, the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, with a focus on Iran.”
Sa’ar used the meeting to encourage Zelenskyy to advocate for a legislative measure in Ukraine’s parliament that would declare the IRGC a “terrorist organization.”
The Israeli diplomat landed in Kyiv on Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking Israeli official to travel to Ukraine since 2023.
His visit coincided with Israel’s ongoing military assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023.
The offensive has resulted in the deaths of over 59,200 Palestinians, predominantly women and children.
The relentless campaign has devastated Gaza’s infrastructure, overwhelmed its healthcare system, and triggered acute food shortages.
In a related development, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
