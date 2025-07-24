403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S-African parliament passes 2025-2026 controversial appropriation bill
(MENAFN) South Africa’s National Assembly has approved the 2025 and 2026 Appropriation Bill, which allocates funding for all government departments. The bill passed with support from a coalition of parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance (PA), ActionSA, Build One South Africa (BOSA), and Rise Mzansi, while being opposed by the MK Party, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and African Transformation Movement (ATM).
The vote took place on Wednesday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The session included a report from the Standing Committee on Appropriations, debates, budget votes for various departments, and the bill’s second reading—the final stage in budget approval.
Votes were conducted manually, with party whips announcing their members’ positions. No MPs deviated from their party lines. As the National Assembly has 400 members, a quorum of 201 was required, with a simple majority needed to pass the bill.
The bill passed with 262 votes in favor and 90 against. The ANC, which holds 159 seats, secured additional support from the DA (87 seats), IFP (12), PA (9), Freedom Front Plus (5), ActionSA (5), and several smaller parties. Opposition came from the MK Party (51 votes), EFF (36), and individual members from ATM, the National Coloured Congress, and United Africans Transformation.
A minor incident occurred during voting when Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks claimed both of his party’s MPs were present and had voted. It was later confirmed he was the only one present. Hendricks jokingly suggested the other member might have been “stuck in the toilet,” prompting EFF MP Marshall Dlamini to call for an ethics inquiry, accusing Hendricks of misleading Parliament. Deputy Speaker Annelie Lotriet dismissed the accusation as a violation of parliamentary procedure.
Earlier, EFF MP Omphile Maotwe declared the party’s rejection of the bill, criticizing DA leader Helen Zille for allegedly using the budget as a political tool within the Government of National Unity (GNU). The DA had previously threatened to block the bill unless President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed Higher Education Minister Dr. Nobuhle Nkabane, who was accused of misleading Parliament regarding board appointments. Ramaphosa responded by removing Nkabane and appointing Buti Manamela and Dr. Nomusa Dube-Ncube as her replacements.
Following these changes, the DA announced its support for the bill. Deputy Speaker Lotriet officially declared: “Yes 262, No 90, no abstentions,” confirming the bill’s passage.
The vote took place on Wednesday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The session included a report from the Standing Committee on Appropriations, debates, budget votes for various departments, and the bill’s second reading—the final stage in budget approval.
Votes were conducted manually, with party whips announcing their members’ positions. No MPs deviated from their party lines. As the National Assembly has 400 members, a quorum of 201 was required, with a simple majority needed to pass the bill.
The bill passed with 262 votes in favor and 90 against. The ANC, which holds 159 seats, secured additional support from the DA (87 seats), IFP (12), PA (9), Freedom Front Plus (5), ActionSA (5), and several smaller parties. Opposition came from the MK Party (51 votes), EFF (36), and individual members from ATM, the National Coloured Congress, and United Africans Transformation.
A minor incident occurred during voting when Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks claimed both of his party’s MPs were present and had voted. It was later confirmed he was the only one present. Hendricks jokingly suggested the other member might have been “stuck in the toilet,” prompting EFF MP Marshall Dlamini to call for an ethics inquiry, accusing Hendricks of misleading Parliament. Deputy Speaker Annelie Lotriet dismissed the accusation as a violation of parliamentary procedure.
Earlier, EFF MP Omphile Maotwe declared the party’s rejection of the bill, criticizing DA leader Helen Zille for allegedly using the budget as a political tool within the Government of National Unity (GNU). The DA had previously threatened to block the bill unless President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed Higher Education Minister Dr. Nobuhle Nkabane, who was accused of misleading Parliament regarding board appointments. Ramaphosa responded by removing Nkabane and appointing Buti Manamela and Dr. Nomusa Dube-Ncube as her replacements.
Following these changes, the DA announced its support for the bill. Deputy Speaker Lotriet officially declared: “Yes 262, No 90, no abstentions,” confirming the bill’s passage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment