Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India The Student Nurses' Association of India's 31st State Biennial Conference was held at Venkateswara Nursing College, Thalambur, Chennai, on Friday, 18th July 2025. The event was organized by the Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI), Tamil Nadu State Branch, under the theme"Learning Today, Leading Tomorrow: The Journey of a Nursing Student." It brought together 444 student nurses from 21 nursing colleges across Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Thiruvallur districts, who competed in a vibrant lineup of fifteen events.



Venkateswara Nursing College Clinches Zonal Championship at 31st Tamil Nadu SNAI Biennial Conference, Secures Spot in State-Level Competition

The day began with registration at 8:00 a.m., followed by the inaugural ceremony at 9:00 a.m., which included the traditional lighting of the lamp by the Facilitator, Principal, Vice-Principal of Venkateswara Nursing College, Thalambur, SNA Advisor, and the Student SNA Representative. Dr. (Mrs.) Ciby Jose, Principal of Venkateswara Nursing College, welcomed the gathering and encouraged students to participate with enthusiasm and sportsmanship. This was followed by a motivating address by Dr. Anitha Rajendra Babu, Chairperson of the Membership Committee, TNAI–TN Branch, who highlighted TNAI's initiatives to nurture leadership, teamwork, and holistic development among student nurses. Event guidelines were explained by Mrs. Priscilla Premkumari, the SNA Advisor.



The competitions which included face painting, vegetable carving, hair styling, mehendi, comedy performance, mono acting, extempore speech, essay writing, pencil sketching, poster making, floor decoration (rangoli), on-the-spot painting, group dance, solo singing, and the Best SNA Unit contest were conducted simultaneously across various venues from 10:00 a.m. onwards. Each event was evaluated by two external experts from the respective fields, ensuring fair and unbiased judgment.

Winners of individual and group events were honored by the Facilitator, Principal, and Vice-Principal of Venkateswara Nursing College. Venkateswara Nursing College emerged as the overall champion, securing the highest accolades in the The valedictory session. Venkateswara Nursing College Thalambur will now represent Zone-2 at the State-Level Competitions scheduled to be held from 13th to 15th August 2025. Bon Secours College of Nursing, Kancheepuram, secured second place, while GRT College of Nursing, Tiruttani, took third place.

Two student volunteers from different colleges shared their feedback, appreciating the expert judgment that ensured fair recognition of talent, the timely and efficient execution of the events, and the warm hospitality extended by Venkateswara Nursing College, Thalambur.