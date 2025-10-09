India: Owner Of Cough Syrup Company Linked To Deaths Of 17 Children Arrested
Indian police have arrested the owner of Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, the cough syrup company linked to the deaths of 17 children in Madhya Pradesh state, a senior police officer from the region told Reuters on Thursday.
At least 17 children have died in the past month after consuming cough medicine containing toxic diethylene glycol in quantities nearly 500 times the permissible limit, officials say.
