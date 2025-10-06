Tetr Introduces Global Masters In Management And Technology Across Dubai, China And Europe

Tetr College of Business, a leading global B-school, has announced the launch of its Masters in Management and Technology (MiM-Tech), a one-year programme designed to equip participants with the skills and experiences to create, scale, and transform businesses. It caters to early-career professionals, aspiring founders, family business successors, international students seeking global exposure, and professionals from technical and creative fields looking to transition into business leadership.

Conceived as an“Ivy League meets Y Combinator” degree, MiM-Tech is designed for professionals aged 20 to 28, including founders, creators, family business heirs, early-career professionals, industry switchers, and those seeking global exposure. Aligned with Tetr's philosophy of learning by doing, the programme extends the experiential model of the undergraduate programme to a more seasoned audience, equipping participants with applied skills, cross-sector experience, mentorship, and a global network of peers and industry connections. Graduates leave with tangible outcomes, including experiential project experience, credibility across markets, and the ability to drive entrepreneurial initiatives, scale businesses, or take on strategic leadership roles internationally.

MiM-Tech combines academic rigor with hands-on venture building across Dubai, China, and Europe. In Dubai, participants focus on developing consumer-facing ventures through branding, packaging, and go-to-market campaigns. Alongside, they gain exposure to luxury retail groups, sovereign wealth funds, and startups, deepening their understanding of the region's business ecosystem. In China, the emphasis shifts to scaling products, optimizing supply chains, and building large-scale businesses using AI, automation, and emerging technologies. In Europe, the students build and launch ventures that revolve around unforgettable experiences - from curated food and cultural events to luxury travel and lifestyle experiences in Madrid. The final semester includes a 2 month full time paid internship with top brands and startups across finance, marketing, consulting, and operations, gaining firsthand experience with the best in the business.

By engaging with the unique markets and cultures of each location, participants gain applied skills, real-world project experience, and proven results that prepare them to succeed and scale across global business landscapes.

Pratham Mittal, Founder, Tetr College of Business and Masters' Union, said,“By immersing participants in hands-on, cross-continental projects, MiM-Tech equips them with a global perspective and the ability to identify and seize opportunities that others might overlook. This practical exposure enables them to take existing businesses to international markets, launch new initiatives within their organizations, or even explore entirely new ventures. The program not only strengthens their strategic and operational skills but also accelerates their professional growth, preparing them to lead, innovate, and make meaningful impact across industries worldwide.”

Admission to the MiM-Tech program follows a rigorous selection process, evaluating candidates on academic performance, professional accomplishments, entrepreneurial potential, and adaptability. The process places strong emphasis on problem-solving skills, creativity, and the ability to thrive in a diverse, high-performance cohort, ensuring participants are well-suited to benefit from the hands-on, multi-country learning experience and applied projects embedded in the program.

Since its launch in 2024, Tetr has integrated venture creation into its curriculum. Its first undergraduate cohort of 110 students from 45+ countries launched 40+ ventures in fintech, consumer products, and sustainability, generating over $300,000 in revenue. In 2025, the program doubled in size, welcoming students from 50 countries and expanding its entrepreneurial impact. These cohorts include venture-backed founders, athletes, influencers, climate activists, and TEDx speakers - all demonstrating innovation, resilience, and leadership throughout their journeys.