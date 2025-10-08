403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NVIDIA To Showcase AI Infrastructure Leadership At GITEX 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October , 2025: NVIDIA, the world leader in AI computing infrastructure, will present AI innovations together with is partners at GITEX 2025, taking place October 13-17 at the Dubai World Trade Center. The company will demonstrate its full-stack computing solutions and datacenter-scale offerings that help accelerate the Middle East's AI transformation.
At the event, NVIDIA partners will showcase NVIDIA AI infrastructure and inference solutions, including NVIDIA Dynamo inference platform for delivering scalable, efficient AI inference. In addition, partners will demonstrate NVIDIA Nemotron multimodal AI models that provide an open foundation for building AI applications. Discover NVIDIA's solutions and connect with the NVIDIA team to explore groundbreaking technologies at the following locations: PNY – Stand H5-30, Hall 5; MBUZZ – Stand H1-A30, Hall 1; Mindware – Stands H2-A30 & H2-30, Hall 2; Dell Technologies – Stands H6-A10 & H6-1, Hall 6. Additionally, don't miss the opportunity to attend NVIDIA's expert-led sessions and gain insights from our top industry leaders:
At the event, NVIDIA partners will showcase NVIDIA AI infrastructure and inference solutions, including NVIDIA Dynamo inference platform for delivering scalable, efficient AI inference. In addition, partners will demonstrate NVIDIA Nemotron multimodal AI models that provide an open foundation for building AI applications. Discover NVIDIA's solutions and connect with the NVIDIA team to explore groundbreaking technologies at the following locations: PNY – Stand H5-30, Hall 5; MBUZZ – Stand H1-A30, Hall 1; Mindware – Stands H2-A30 & H2-30, Hall 2; Dell Technologies – Stands H6-A10 & H6-1, Hall 6. Additionally, don't miss the opportunity to attend NVIDIA's expert-led sessions and gain insights from our top industry leaders:
-
Fireside chat between Marc Domenech, NVIDIA and Edmondo Orlotti, Core 42 on Tuesday, 14 October at 11:15am-12:00pm at G42 booth at GITEX.
NVIDIA and Oracle Fireside Chat titled“Driving Successful Sovereign AI Strategy – How to Build Production-Ready Gen AI Solutions” on Wednesday, 15 October at 12:20pm -12:40pm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment