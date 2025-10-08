NVIDIA To Showcase AI Infrastructure Leadership At GITEX 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October , 2025: NVIDIA, the world leader in AI computing infrastructure, will present AI innovations together with is partners at GITEX 2025, taking place October 13-17 at the Dubai World Trade Center. The company will demonstrate its full-stack computing solutions and datacenter-scale offerings that help accelerate the Middle East's AI transformation.

At the event, NVIDIA partners will showcase NVIDIA AI infrastructure and inference solutions, including NVIDIA Dynamo inference platform for delivering scalable, efficient AI inference. In addition, partners will demonstrate NVIDIA Nemotron multimodal AI models that provide an open foundation for building AI applications.



Fireside chat between Marc Domenech, NVIDIA and Edmondo Orlotti, Core 42 on Tuesday, 14 October at 11:15am-12:00pm at G42 booth at GITEX. NVIDIA and Oracle Fireside Chat titled“Driving Successful Sovereign AI Strategy – How to Build Production-Ready Gen AI Solutions” on Wednesday, 15 October at 12:20pm -12:40pm

Discover NVIDIA's solutions and connect with the NVIDIA team to explore groundbreaking technologies at the following locations: PNY – Stand H5-30, Hall 5; MBUZZ – Stand H1-A30, Hall 1; Mindware – Stands H2-A30 & H2-30, Hall 2; Dell Technologies – Stands H6-A10 & H6-1, Hall 6. Additionally, don't miss the opportunity to attend NVIDIA's expert-led sessions and gain insights from our top industry leaders:

NVIDIA will host a dedicated meeting space at Expand North Star, taking place from 12 – 15 October 2025 at Dubai Harbour – the region's premier platform for startups and investors. Located in Hall 3, Stand H3-A01, this area will serve as a hub for engaging with startups and venture capitalists showcasing at North Star. Visit the meeting space to learn more about NVIDIA Inception, a global, free program designed to help startups accelerate technical innovation and business growth.