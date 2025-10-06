Young Changemakers: Liyana Shirin

MENAFN - PRovoke) In our Young Changemakers series, we catch up with the four regional winners of the PRovoke Media & We. Communications Young Changemakers Award, our yearly recognition of rising stars from underrepresented backgrounds in PR and communications.They share what excites them about the industry (and what needs to change), where they find inspiration, how they unwind, the campaigns they love, and the work that makes them proud.In our fourth Q&A, we speak with Liyana Shirin, a Brambles' group communications manager and winner of our 2025 EMEA Young Changemakers Award.Based in London, Shirin is known for her academic and storytelling prowess, backed by holding degrees in engineering as well as mass communications. Her work at Brambles leading strategic comms and driving global programs for the logistics company is the latest step in a career that started with penning an award-winning blog and included holding a range of roles at financial and consulting firms.A woman of color, Shirin is fiercely committed to breaking barriers in traditionally underrepresented industries and a passionate advocate for equity. Her position and approach to driving initiatives that boost employee engagement, leadership visibility and innovation are testaments to that dedication.Her wider efforts include mentoring women and other marginalized individuals through Make It Happen, IEEE and Women in Banking. Shirin is a member of the Future Leaders Shadow Board of Women in Banking & Finance UK, an organization that champions women in financial services. Her influence also extends globally through her involvement with international networks such as IEEE and Lean In, where she has spearheaded initiatives that encourage young women to pursue careers in STEM and leadership positions.

One of the biggest challenges is the rapid overtake of AI, particularly in recent days when it's becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish between genuine and AI-generated content. However, this also presents a key opportunity: it pushes us to clearly define our strategic value-add as communicators, showcasing aspects of our work that AI cannot replicate, such as nuanced, human-driven storytelling. This paves the way for us to show up as our vulnerable, authentic selves, helping us connect in a world clouded by corporate jargon. Additionally, it's up to us as communicators to be agile and flexible to effectively manage communications in a constantly shifting sociopolitical landscape.

What's the best PR campaign you've seen recently and why?



As an enthusiastic Canva user (fellow Canva users, unite!), I was particularly impressed by their recent campaign at London's Waterloo station. Canva's approach brilliantly leveraged the surrounding environment, creatively embedding their product into everyday contexts.



I'm a huge admirer of brands that think outside the box (literally in this case!) to build engagement in an unexpected yet relatable way. It's always inspiring when brands step outside conventional boundaries and Canva did exactly that.



What work from your team are you most proud of over the past year?



During my recent conversation with Lisa Smith from We. Communications, it daunted on us that I might be one of first in-house Young Changemakers since this programme started. So, in a true corporate communications fashion, one of the proudest moments last year was the global overhaul of our company intranet.



This massive project spanned over a year, during which I had the privilege of collaborating with incredible comms colleagues (some of the best in the industry!). At a crucial growth stage, our company had abundant resources, but our colleagues struggled to locate them efficiently. This revamp significantly improved accessibility, enabling faster, informed decision-making.



The positive feedback post revamp taught me that people at the centre of any communications project is critical, reinforcing my belief that prioritising the human element always leads to meaningful results.



How do you switch off and maintain wellness?



I've recently rediscovered my love for reading. Growing up, I often heard from friends and family that I practically "ate books". But over time, reading changed from something I enjoyed to just another task on my to-do list. Returning to reading that is not demanding, rather relaxing has been incredibly healing, allowing me to genuinely unplug from a busy world and find mental clarity.



What cultural source (eg book/podcast/movie/TV show/music artist) has provided creative inspiration for you lately?



I have been increasingly finding Formula 1 as a great source of creative inspiration for me. The high-speed environment of F1, particularly how swiftly critical decisions are made and communicated, fascinates me. Observing the comms teams navigating time-bound messages, crisis communications and managing high-pressure news cycles has provided valuable lessons and sparked my own thinking about agile, impactful communication strategies. It's been a very interesting exercise to brainstorm how I'd communicate these messages when reading updates from such a fast-paced industry.



If I wasn't working in PR/comms I would be...



In the social sector. I'm passionate about supporting students and providing the right foundations to help them discover their true passion. As someone who navigated my own career path through trial and error, I understand how overwhelming the wealth of available resources can be. Offering guidance to students, helping them take crucial initial steps towards their professional goals, is incredibly rewarding and something I deeply value.