Wadan Launches Seraph, The Second Project Within A Month

Redefining urban living through smart design and seamless lifestyle experiences

Published: Thu 9 Oct 2025, 11:09 AM

Partner Content



Share:













Follow on Google



Follow on WhatsApp Follow on Telegram

Wadan Developments has hosted an event at its sales gallery in Downtown Dubai to launch its second residential project, Seraph by Wadan. The launch marks another major milestone, coming just within one month after the introduction of its debut project, Nuvana. With two projects launched within a month, Wadan has quickly shown its determination to make a strong impact in Dubai's property market.

The event welcomed partners, clients, and industry professionals who gathered to discover the story behind Seraph. The sales gallery, designed to reflect Wadan's promise of“A Vision Beyond Luxury”, was alive with activity. Guests experienced the project through elegant displays, detailed floor plans, and live demonstrations of smart-home features. The atmosphere was warm and engaging, setting the perfect stage to present Seraph by Wadan as not just another residence building, but a vertical community created with care.

Seraph is a 16-storey residential development located in Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC). It offers studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments that come fully furnished with modern finishes. The homes are designed to meet the needs of today's residents, combining comfort, style, and practicality. At the event, guests were particularly impressed by the wide range of lifestyle amenities Seraph offers. From a rooftop pool with stunning views to wellness areas that include a gym, sauna, and ice bath, the project focuses on creating a healthy and balanced environment. Families will also benefit from children's play areas, while professionals can enjoy co-working lounges and even a private cinema.

As introduced with Nuvana, the focus on smart-home technology has again been placed at the heart of Seraph. Each apartment is equipped with systems that enable app-based control of lighting, curtains, and AI home security via the Wadan mobile app. A specification rarely seen in mid-sized residential projects and reflective of the developer's commitment to innovation. By pairing modern design with digital convenience, a living experience that is both simple and smart is being offered.

The launch also served as a reminder of Wadan's quick progress. Just in a month, Wadan Developments introduced Nuvana, its first project located on Dubai Islands. The response to Nuvana was very strong, and now, with Seraph, Wadan is building on that momentum. Two launches in one month show the company's confidence and ability to move forward quickly while maintaining quality.

Guests at the sales gallery expressed their excitement about the new project, with many highlighting the unique mix of technology and lifestyle. The evening ended on a high note, with strong interest from potential buyers and positive feedback from all who attended.

The Seraph launch is more than just the unveiling of a vertical residence. It is proof of Wadan's vision to bring fresh ideas, fast growth, and high-quality living spaces to Dubai. With both Nuvana and Seraph, Wadan is not only creating homes but shaping a brand that stands for trust, progress, and modern living.