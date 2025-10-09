Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Israel's Far-Right Finance Minister Says Will Not Vote In Favour Of Gaza Peace Deal

2025-10-09 04:23:34
Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said he opposed the Gaza ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Hamas on Thursday, insisting that he would vote against it.

"There is immense fear of the consequences of emptying the prisons and releasing the next generation of terrorist leaders who will do everything to continue to pour rivers of Jewish blood here, God forbid," Smotrich said on X.

"For this reason alone, we cannot join in short-sighted celebrations or vote in favour of the deal."

