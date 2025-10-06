Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
In Photos: Season's First Snowfall In Higher Reaches Of Kashmir

In Photos: Season's First Snowfall In Higher Reaches Of Kashmir


2025-10-06 03:15:47
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) The upper reaches of Kashmir recorded season's first snowfall on Monday.

Snowfall was reported from Sinthan Top in Anantnag district, Affarwat in Gulmarg, Zojila Pass, Bangus in Kupwara, Razdan Pass in Gurez valley, and other higher-altitude areas, officials said.

MENAFN06102025000215011059ID1110158174

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search