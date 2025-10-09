Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Strikes China's Sichuan Region
An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Ganzi prefecture in the Western highlands of China's Sichuan province on Thursday, according to China Earthquake Networks Centre.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the centre said.Recommended For You
Ganzi, a sparsely populated region, borders Yunnan to the south and Tibet to the west. Known for its rugged mountainous terrain, it is popular with hikers and nature seekers.
China has had 23 earthquakes of magnitude 3 or above within 200 km of the epicentre near Xinlong County, Ganzi, in the past five years, the centre said.
The magnitude of Thursday's quake was higher than any of the quakes from that five-year period, it said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment