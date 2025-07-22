UAE Ranked Safest Country In The World In 2025 Mid-Year Review

The UAE has once again clinched the top spot in a ranking of safest countries in the world. According to the 'Safety Index by Country 2025 Mid-Year' by Numbeo, a crowd-sourced online database, the UAE logged 85.2 points.

The UAE was followed by Andorra, Qatar, Taiwan and Macao (China), who rounded up the top 5 countries on the Safety Index.

The UAE, home to more than 200 nationalities, is known for its quality of living and its safety and security. It had ranked second on Numbeo's the safety index in March 2025, while Andorra had topped that list.

In the mid-year list, Andorra, a small country situated between France and Spain and known for its ski resorts, ranked second with 84.8 points on the Safety Index. Qatar ranked third with 84.6 points, followed by Taiwan and Macao.

Saudi Arabia ranked 14 on the index, followed by Bahrain at 15. Kuwait ranked 38 and Jordan 54. Pakistan came in at 62, with the Philippines and India ranking close to each other, 66 and 67, respectively.

The UK ranked 86 with 51.6 index points, while the US ranked 91 with 50.8 points.

Last year, UAE's Abu Dhabi and Dubai remained top liveable cities in the Middle East and Africa, and improved their scores in health care and education, according to the Global Liveability Index of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) for 2024.

The index ranked Dubai closely behind in the second spot, highlighting its achieved progress in the same areas.

According to the 'Crime and Safety Indexes'' provided by the Numbeo website, Abu Dhabi is considered one of the safest cities globally. The city ranked first globally on the Safety Index with a score of 88.2 points and had the lowest score on the Crime Index with 11.8 points. Meanwhile, Dubai ranked fifth on the list of the world's safest cities.