Beniwal Sparks Row, Says Dhankhar Resigned Under BJP Pressure
Reacting to Dhankhar's exit - officially attributed to health reasons - Beniwal questioned both the timing and circumstances of the resignation, which came mid-session in Parliament.
“If health was genuinely the reason, the Prime Minister would have asked him to reconsider. It is clear the resignation was extracted under political pressure,” Beniwal said.
Beniwal, who, despite being in opposition to the BJP-led NDA, had supported Dhankhar's candidature for Vice President, cited his earlier vote in favour of Dhankhar as a gesture for“social and regional representation.”
However, he said Dhankhar's conduct in office had raised doubts about his neutrality.
“Once in office, he began displaying political ambitions that compromised the dignity and impartiality expected of the Vice President,” Beniwal claimed.
Calling on Dhankhar to speak out, Beniwal said,“If he has resigned due to political pressure, he should come forward now and tell the truth. Any explanation given six months later will only appear as an attempt to gain cheap popularity.”
Dhankhar's resignation - submitted late Monday night under Article 67(a) of the Constitution - was accepted by the President.
The move has taken many by surprise, especially as Dhankhar had actively presided over the Rajya Sabha earlier the same day, showing no public signs of ill health.
In his resignation letter, Dhankhar cited personal well-being and medical advice as the basis for his decision to step down. However, with opposition leaders like Beniwal openly questioning the narrative, political discourse has intensified around whether the resignation was truly personal or politically orchestrated.
The BJP has so far chosen not to respond to Beniwal's claims. Political observers note that this is the first instance in India's history of a Vice President resigning solely on the grounds of health.
Previous resignations - by V.V. Giri (1969) and R. Venkataraman (1987) - were prompted by elevation to the presidency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment