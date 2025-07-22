403
Real Chemistry Expands Media And Tech Capabilities With Acquisition
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Real Chemistry has acquired Greater Than One, a healthcare-focused media and technology agency, expanding its capabilities in precision media, omnichannel strategy and performance analytics.
In announcing the acquisition, Real Chemistry said the move gives clients access to enhanced media performance and planning capabilities, while Greater Than One clients will gain offerings in AI-driven strategy, creative, medical communications, influencer engagement and market access.
Greater Than One will retain its name and operate as part of Real Chemistry, with employees joining the firm. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“Greater Than One brings deep media expertise, powerful proprietary tools and a culture that matches ours-focused, fast-moving and built to deliver results,” said Real Chemistry CEO Shankar Narayanan.“Together, we'll help clients make smarter decisions and create more meaningful engagement with the audiences who matter most. We are rewriting the next chapter of what's possible for healthcare marketing and adding Greater Than One to our team gives us even more firepower to drive this revolution.”
“Greater Than One brings deep media expertise, powerful proprietary tools and a culture that matches ours-focused, fast-moving and built to deliver results,” said Real Chemistry CEO Shankar Narayanan.“Together, we'll help clients make smarter decisions and create more meaningful engagement with the audiences who matter most. We are rewriting the next chapter of what's possible for healthcare marketing and adding Greater Than One to our team gives us even more firepower to drive this revolution.”
