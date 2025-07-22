Study Finds 90% Of People Are Willing To Help New Parents--Yet 62% Of Moms, Including 76% Of Hispanic Moms, Have Difficulty Voicing Their Needs: It's Time For The Village To Step In With Support

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The research reveals a powerful disconnect: while 9 in 10 people say they are comfortable helping a new parent if asked, 62% of moms-especially Hispanic moms (76%)- say it's difficult to express their support needs, especially when the need is emotional or mental.

"The transition to parenthood is one of the most important and most challenging times in a person's life, yet many new moms face it without the support they need," said Kelly Ernst, Chief Impact Officer at March of Dimes. "Together with Philips Avent, we're calling on communities to turn their willingness to help into meaningful action. When we equip families, friends, and neighbors with the tools to show up, we can begin to build a village that truly supports every mom."

Key Findings from the Philips Avent & March of Dimes Share the Care Survey

The support gap is real:





2 out of 3 parents say they need the most help in the first three months postpartum. 17% of Moms with a child age 3 or younger have not received any support outside of their spouse or partner. Even among Moms who did receive support, 42% say it isn't enough.

mental health and self-care are top needs:





Most new moms want support with mental/emotional health (postpartum depression, feelings of isolation, decision fatigue) and self-care/recovery (breaks, light exercise, therapy). 93% of moms of an infant/toddler say self-care is essential, but 8 in 10 get less than an hour of personal time per day.

Lack of awareness of postpartum health issues is a key barrier:





Only 31% of the public are very familiar with postpartum health issues.

Those informed about postpartum issues are 2.5x more likely to offer support to a parent as they navigate raising their infant/toddler.



Fathers, Family, and Friends All Play a Role:





Fathers of kids under 18 are just as likely as moms to have supported a parent of an infant or toddler (72% vs. 75%)-and when it comes to financial support, dads are leading the way (42% vs. 26%). Among General Public Village supporters, support is more often provided to an immediate family (63%) than close friend (49%) -but everyone can play a role.

"As an OBGYN and a new mom, I've seen how deeply a parent's well-being shapes their child's health," said Dr. Ali Rodriguez, Obstetrician and gynecologist. "We need to normalize asking for help and create a culture where support is proactive, not reactive, so that moms and villagers have the confidence to Share the Care."

About the "Share the Care" campaign

The Philips Avent campaign encourages families, friends, and communities to "Share the Care" by offering small, intentional acts of support-from checking in with a new mom to helping with meals for parents and baby or simply listening. It also provides educational resources to help villagers understand what new parents truly need and how they should show up to support. Though every mom's needs differ, most want support, making it essential for the village to "Share the Care" to better support moms so they can prioritize their well-being and self-care too.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, education, and advocacy and provide programs and services so that every family can get the best possible start. Since 1938, we've built a successful legacy to support every pregnant person and every family. Visit marchofdimes or nacersano for more information.

About the research

The study was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of March of Dimes among 2,400 U.S. adults aged 18 or older, including 454 Moms of an infant/ toddler age 3 or younger, and 138 Hispanic Moms of an infant/ toddler age 3 or younger. The survey was conducted online between April 21 and May 3, 2025. Data are weighted where necessary by age, gender, race/ethnicity, region, education, employment, marital status, household size, household income, and propensity to be online to bring them in line with their actual proportions in the population.

