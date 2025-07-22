Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan voices rejection of dividing Syrian territory

2025-07-22 07:47:11
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voiced firm opposition to the possible breakup of Syrian territory, emphasizing his stance following the conclusion of intense fighting in southern Syria.

“We firmly oppose any fragmentation of Syrian territory,” he stated during a conversation with reporters while aboard his official aircraft, as mentioned in reports. Erdogan reiterated Türkiye's backing for Syria's interim administration.

He also accused Israel of using the unrest in Syria’s southern Sweida region as a justification for potential military intervention, cautioning that such moves could destabilize the entire region.

“The bigger strategic problem is Israel's attempt to occupy the region using this conflict as an excuse,” Erdogan warned, according to sources.

In addition, the Turkish leader disclosed that communication with the Syrian government is ongoing. He noted that Türkiye’s intelligence head Ibrahim Kalin, along with Defense Minister Yasar Guler, are currently engaged in discussions with their Syrian counterparts.

