Moris Freiburghaus Makes History At Zurich Film Festival
-
Deutsch
de
Zürcher Moris Freiburghaus ist grosser ZFF-Gewinner
Original
Read more: Zürcher Moris Freiburghaus ist grosser ZFF-Gewinne
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Freiburghaus's directorial debut also scooped the Audience Award and received a Special Mention in the ZFF Critics' Jury Award category, it was announced on Saturday evening at the Award Night at Zurich Opera House.
In the film Freiburghaus accompanies his best friend, the Swiss musician Dino Brandão, through a difficult time. After travelling to Angola, his father's home country, he suffers from manic episodes and talks about his experiences.
+ Zurich Film Festival will show 114 films and honour Russell Crowe
“We had never seen anything like it,” said the documentary film jury in its statement. The“blunt look at mental illness and the unshakeable bonds of friendship and family” prompted the jury to award the Golden Eye in this category to a Swiss production for the first time.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...External Content Related Stories Popular Stories More Human rights Relatives fear for 81-year-old Swiss detained in Tunisia Read more: Relatives fear for 81-year-old Swiss detained in Tunisi
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment