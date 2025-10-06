ADA University Rolls Out Presentation Of Azerbaijan Urban Campaign (PHOTO)
The initiative is being implemented by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) in collaboration with the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture of Azerbaijan.
The campaign encompasses critical domains including urban
infrastructure optimization, residential solutions, eco-centric
development paradigms, and climate mitigation strategies. It also
integrates a spectrum of engagement platforms such as symposiums,
expert panels, scholarly investigations, immersive camps, cultural
festivals, showcase exhibitions, and community-centric athletic
events.
These initiatives endeavor to catalyze sustainable and inclusive urban development paradigms while fortifying both local and global synergies.
UN-Habitat invites governments, the private sector, civil society, non-governmental organizations, youth, academia and the media to join the campaign and contribute to achieving the goal of creating safe and sustainable cities for all.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment