BJP Claims Tribal Leader And MP Khagen Murmu Attacked While On His Way To Flood-Hit Areas In Bengal

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amit Malviya, national convener of the IT cell of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed tribal leader and MP Khagen Murmu was attacked while on his way to flood-hit areas like Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri's Dooars region in West Bengal. He hit out at TMC for“Jungle Raj” in the state and alleged its“goons” were behind the attack.

He said,“TMC's Jungle Raj in Bengal! BJP MP Khagen Murmu, a respected tribal leader and two-time MP from North Malda, was attacked by TMC goons while on his way to Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri's Dooars region to help with relief and rescue efforts after devastating rains, floods, and landslides.”

“While Mamata Banerjee dances at her Kolkata Carnival, the TMC and state administration are missing in action. Those actually helping the people, BJP leaders and karyakartas, are being attacked for doing relief work. This is TMC's Bengal, where cruelty rules and compassion is punished,” he added.

North Bengal floods 'man-made'

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday described the floods and subsequent devastation in north Bengal as“man-made”, attributing the cause to the DVC's“unrestricted” release of water, which led to rivers overflowing in the southern parts of the state, according to PTI.

She also declared financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the floods and landslides. Additionally, she announced that one member from each bereaved family would be offered a job as a home guard.

Banerjee said,“We have so far received reports of 23 people who have died in the north Bengal floods. The region received over 300 mm of rainfall, sustaining for over 12 hours on Saturday night and early Sunday." She made these remarks while speaking to the media at Kolkata airport, ahead of her departure for Bagdogra to monitor the relief and rescue efforts in the flood-affected areas of north Bengal.

Officials stated that continuous rainfall in the upper regions of the state over the past 48 hours has resulted in extensive flooding across the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduars, and Cooch Behar. They added the Nagrakata area of the Dooars and the Mirik region in Darjeeling are the worst affected, with landslides and homes being swept away.

She alleged,“The DVC is releasing water as per its wish. The lack of desiltation of Maithon and Panchet reservoirs has significantly reduced its water retention capacity. The DVC is doing this to save Jharkhand from flooding, and Bengal is bearing the brunt."

Banerjee mentioned that the state government has arranged 45 buses to evacuate stranded tourists from the flood-affected areas of North Bengal. She claimed that the Centre has not released any funds for flood relief and that the state government was“somehow” managing the crisis on its own.

(With inputs from PTI)