As Newcastle United 's Official Partner, BYDFi displayed its slogan“BUIDL YOUR DREAM FINANCE” on the pitchside LED boards during the club's Premier League home match against Arsenal at St. James' Park on September 28. Soon after, they received kind messages on social media suggesting that“BUIDL” might be a typo . They appreciate the care behind those notes and would like to share the story of BUIDL and why it matters to their brand.

BUIDL: From Meme to Mindset

In crypto culture, BUIDL is a deliberate play on“build,” echoing the earlier community meme HODL (“hold”). If HODL speaks to staying the course through volatility, BUIDL shifts the emphasis to doing the work: shipping products, improving infrastructure, and contributing to the ecosystem. BUIDL is a call to keep building-especially when it's hard.

For BYDFi, BUIDL is intentional-not a typo. They use it to honor a builder ethos and a long-term view of value. As Newcastle United's Official Partner, they treat club-adjacent communications seriously and value open dialogue with supporters. It's a builder's mindset they share.

Why It Resonates with BYDFi

At BYDFi, BUIDL isn't a matchday slogan-it's how they operate: clarity instead of hype, progress measured in shipped improvements, and accountability that shows up in transparent communication, user education, and responsive support. BYDFi pairs accessibility with responsibility so participation feels simple without being careless, and they prefer steady, verifiable steps over grand promises.

BYDFi's role as Newcastle United's Official Crypto Exchange Partner gives this philosophy a visible moment on matchdays, but the work is daily: listening to users, refining what's confusing, strengthening safeguards, and keeping iterating. That is what“BUIDL Your Dream Finance” means to them: taking ideas off the page and into practice, where consistent effort turns them into reality.

From Slogan to Practice

This philosophy translates into clear operating habits: keeping users front-and-center, acting with transparency, and building for the long term. It shapes our view of market structure and product craft. In practice, that means steady execution: launching MoonX , an onchain trading tool for Web3 discovery; extending Smart Copy Trading ; and collaborating with Ledger on a limited hardware wallet. In parallel, we reinforce safeguards with publicly verifiable Proof of Reserves and an 800 BTC Guardian Fund , maintaining clear guardrails so participation remains responsible.

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi now serves over 1 million users across 190+ countries and regions. BYDFi is Newcastle United's Exclusive Official Crypto Exchange Partner. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges In Canada For 2025 , BYDFi offers a full range of trading services-from Spot and Perpetual Contracts to Copy Trading , Automated Bots , and Onchain Tool (MoonX) -empowering both novice and experienced traders to navigate the digital asset market with confidence.

BYDFi is dedicated to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience for every user.

BUIDL Your Dream Finance.



Website:

Support email:

Business partnerships: Media inquiries:

Twitter( X ) | LinkedIn | Telegram | YouTube | TikTok | How to Buy on BYDFi