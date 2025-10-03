403
Aduro, Avanti, Almonty At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Aduro Clean Technologies (C) reached a new 52-week high of $21.00. Thursday, Aduro announced its participation in a series of marquee industry events in October.
Avanti Gold Corp (C) reached a new 52-week high of 73 cents. This week, Avanti announced it has increased the size of its previously announced private placement as announced on September 30 2025, from $15,000,000 to $25,000,000 and that the oversubscribed book is now closed.
Almonty Industries Inc. (T) reached a new 52-week high of $8.84. This week, Almonty announces the results of its special meeting of shareholders. The purpose of the Meeting was for shareholders to approve the amendment of the currency in which an aggregate of 6,558,336 outstanding options exercisable for CHESS Depositary Interests representing common shares of the Company and 1,481,480 outstanding warrants exercisable for Common Shares are exercisable.
Apex Critical Metals Corp. (C) reached a new 52-week high of $2.36. This week, Apex provided an update regarding the acquisition of certain mineral rights within the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in southeastern Nebraska. Drill holes included 155.5 metres ("m") of 2.70% TREO[1],Including 54.9 m at 3.30% TREO (EC-93); 236.2 m of 2.10% TREO, including 68.2 m of 3.32% TREO (NEC11-004).
Aclara Resources Inc. (T) reached a new 52-week high of $2.90. Aclara is advancing South American Rare Earth Deposits and a U.S. Processing Facility
ATEX Resources Inc. (V) reached a new 52-week high of $2.79. Thursday, ATEX unveiled its exploration plans for Phase VI, the Company's largest program to date at the Valeriano Project located in Atacama Region, Chile. The Phase VI program includes 25,000 meters of high impact, cost effective exploration utilizing directional diamond drilling.
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units BBU) reached a new 52-week high of $46.90. Friday, the company announced it will host its Third-Quarter 2025 Conference Call & Webcast on Thursday, November 6, to discuss results and current business initiatives.
Bank of Nova Scotia (T) reached a new 52-week high of $91.31. No news stories available.
Borealis Mining Company Limited (V) reached a new 52-week high of $1.29. Borealis this week successfully completed the first pour of gold and silver doré from the previously announced stockpile crushing and heap leaching at the Borealis minesite. A total of 65.6 pounds, equivalent to 956.7 troy ounces of doré was poured in two bars.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Trust Units BTB) reached a new 52-week high of $3.93. This week, BTB acknowledged the revised offer by Ewing Morris Fleetwood LP to purchase up to an aggregate of 8,000,000 units of BTB, in order to increase the price being offered from $3.80 per Unit to $4.10 per Unit in cash and to extend the expiry time set forth in the original offer to 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on October 15.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trust Units CHE) reached a new 52-week high of $13.47. Chemtrade this week announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Chemtrade Logistics Inc. has successfully closed its previously announced private placement offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of 5.750% Senior Unsecured Notes due October 1, 2032 of the Company.
DPM Metals Inc. (T) reached a new 52-week high of $32.25. This week, DPM announced the results of an updated feasibility study and provided a permitting update for its Loma Larga project in Ecuador. The FS updates project economics, including updated metal price assumptions and revised capital and operating cost estimates.
Draganfly Inc (C) reached a new 52-week high of $16.03. This week, Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Draganfly in a report issued on Wednesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20).
Emera Incorporated (T) reached a new 52-week high of $67.31. Friday, Emera announced that EUSHI Finance, Inc. has completed the sale of US$750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of United States dollar denominated 6.25% fixed-to-fixed reset rate junior subordinated notes due 2056
Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (V) reached a new 52-week high of 99 cents. Oceanic elected this week to settle an aggregate of $128,145 in accrued interest due under the Company's previously issued Replacement Series A Convertible Debentures, Replacement Series B Convertible Debenture, Series C Convertible Debentures, Series D Convertible Debentures and Series E Convertible Debentures, by issuing 142,383 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price equal to $0.90 per common share, representing the closing share price at September 30, 2025 .
Sailfish Royalty Corp. (V) reached a new 52-week high of $3.20. This week, Sailfish entered into a binding term sheet with Mako Mining Corp. to acquire a five-year gold stream and a subsequent 2% NSR royalty on the permitted Mt. Hamilton Gold-Silver Project located in White Pine County, Nevada.
