403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ties between Turkey, Kyrgyzstan get strengthened through investments
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s ambassador to Bishkek, Mustafa Kemal Okem, announced Sunday that Turkish investments in Kyrgyzstan have gone beyond $1.4 billion, calling the growing partnership between the two countries a “special and honorable duty.”
At a breakfast meeting with journalists in the Kyrgyz capital, Okem said around 350 Turkish firms are active in various sectors such as mining, tourism, energy, construction, and transportation.
“Recently, Turkish companies have undertaken significant projects in areas such as energy and construction. We hope to see more Turkish companies participate in projects in Kyrgyzstan,” he said, highlighting that Turkish investments cover all parts of the Central Asian nation.
Okem revealed that a new bilateral trade goal, set at the presidential level, stands at $5 billion. Trade between the countries increased by roughly 5% in 2024 compared to the previous year, reaching $1.546 billion. By July 2025, trade volume was about $829 million.
The ambassador pointed out Türkiye’s Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), which has carried out over 1,000 projects in Kyrgyzstan so far with a total budget of $88 million. “We are launching our projects at the request of Kyrgyzstan,” he said, underlining Türkiye’s approach of collaborating with local institutions at every phase.
He called for enhanced local involvement, noting that this cooperative method has always been their practice, and expressed appreciation to the Kyrgyz government and institutions for their support.
Okem also emphasized the importance of Kyrgyzstan-Türkiye Manas University, founded jointly in 1995. The university offers free education to Kyrgyz students and inaugurated a medical faculty in 2025, admitting its first 37 students this year.
“The new medical faculty will eventually contribute to Kyrgyzstan’s healthcare system,” he stated. He also mentioned that during the COVID-19 pandemic, students continued their education through the university’s MANAS TV channel.
The ambassador announced the launch of a new “Kyrgyz Stars Scholarship” aimed at funding top Kyrgyz students to study in Türkiye, calling education “a cornerstone of bilateral ties.”
At a breakfast meeting with journalists in the Kyrgyz capital, Okem said around 350 Turkish firms are active in various sectors such as mining, tourism, energy, construction, and transportation.
“Recently, Turkish companies have undertaken significant projects in areas such as energy and construction. We hope to see more Turkish companies participate in projects in Kyrgyzstan,” he said, highlighting that Turkish investments cover all parts of the Central Asian nation.
Okem revealed that a new bilateral trade goal, set at the presidential level, stands at $5 billion. Trade between the countries increased by roughly 5% in 2024 compared to the previous year, reaching $1.546 billion. By July 2025, trade volume was about $829 million.
The ambassador pointed out Türkiye’s Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), which has carried out over 1,000 projects in Kyrgyzstan so far with a total budget of $88 million. “We are launching our projects at the request of Kyrgyzstan,” he said, underlining Türkiye’s approach of collaborating with local institutions at every phase.
He called for enhanced local involvement, noting that this cooperative method has always been their practice, and expressed appreciation to the Kyrgyz government and institutions for their support.
Okem also emphasized the importance of Kyrgyzstan-Türkiye Manas University, founded jointly in 1995. The university offers free education to Kyrgyz students and inaugurated a medical faculty in 2025, admitting its first 37 students this year.
“The new medical faculty will eventually contribute to Kyrgyzstan’s healthcare system,” he stated. He also mentioned that during the COVID-19 pandemic, students continued their education through the university’s MANAS TV channel.
The ambassador announced the launch of a new “Kyrgyz Stars Scholarship” aimed at funding top Kyrgyz students to study in Türkiye, calling education “a cornerstone of bilateral ties.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment