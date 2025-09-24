Bringing Together the Top of the Industry at VT Markets Dubai Week

(MENAFN)

Regulated multi-asset broker VT Markets has announced an exclusive, week-long event for clients and partners in the lead-up to Forex Expo Dubai, where it will be an Elite sponsor. As the debut edition, VT Markets Dubai Week 2025 underscores the broker’s unwavering commitment to redefining industry standards in client and partner engagement. More than a celebration, it creates a global meeting point for dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing, bringing together some of the most respected voices in finance.

Besides exclusive panel discussions, high-level networking, and unforgettable experiences, attendees will leave with new insights, stronger connections, and a clearer view of the forces shaping global markets.

As one of the leading regulated brokers both globally and regionally, VT Markets continues to grow and expand its services, providing clients with the best possible trading experience and conditions across a wide range of markets.

All Roads Lead to Booth 57

The VT Markets team will be present at Forex Expo Dubai 2025 to connect with traders and partners interested in exploring exclusive experiences with a trusted broker. The team will be stationed at booth 57, giving visitors the opportunity to chat with industry experts and learn more about the broker, its products, and services.

The expo is only a small part of VT Markets Dubai Week, however. The broker promises a week filled with exciting activities including a pre-event webinar, seminars, and a presentation by the company’s Global Strategy Operations Lead, Ross Maxwell.

The broker will also be hosting its top clients and partners from around the world, immersing them in the wonder of Dubai’s beautiful skyline with an exclusive yacht party, and gala dinner and forum. But that’s not all. To coincide with the event, VT Markets will be hosting the opening of its new office in the heart of Dubai, providing clients and partners with even more networking opportunities.

Prioritising Client Security & Transparency

VT Markets has grown to become one of the leading regulated multi-asset brokers in Dubai and the wider region. It is committed to the highest standards of regulatory compliance, recently announcing the acquisition of its Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) Category 5 license for its VT Markets Dubai brand.

The event marked a significant step for the broker, empowering it to introduce and promote secure, transparent, and high-quality services to clients in the UAE.

The broker prioritises security, offering traders enhanced real-time account protection around the clock, while proactively identifying and mitigating potential risks. It also values transparency, clearly communicating security measures and actions taken to clients, to ensure they can trade with confidence.

This helps reinforce VT Markets’ position as a trusted and reliable financial services provider, even during rapidly evolving market conditions.

True Multi-Asset Trading on Award-Winning Platforms

With over 1,000 instruments to trade across Forex, Indices, Commodities, ETFs, CFD Shares, and more, VT Markets provides clients with a true multi-asset experience.

The broker offers a wide range of account types, starting with Swap-Free and Cent Accounts, with minimum deposits as low as $50. Varying per account type, spreads start at 0.0 pips, typically associated with $0 commissions.

VT Markets works with multiple top-tier liquidity providers including leading investment firms like J.P. Morgan afnd HSBC. This ensures traders benefit from transparent, real-time price aggregation and ultra-fast execution, reducing the likelihood of slippages or delays.

The broker offers innovative trading platforms, such as the proprietary VT Markets App and industry leaders like MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It caters to traders of all experience levels, offering user-friendly platforms alongside expert features like technical indicators and advanced charting and drawing tools.

Additionally, VT Markets offers an Affiliate Program that empowers partners to build a strong and profitable revenue stream. The program is supported by powerful tools, global reach, custom commission plans, and real-time tracking. Whether you prefer the CPA or Hybrid model, you will enjoy equally flexible, fast payouts, industry-leading commissions, and a multi-cooperation model designed to suit a variety of business strategies.

VT Markets has also received over 60 industry awards in recognition of its platforms and services including, most recently, Best Global Multi-Asset Broker, Best Trading Platform EMEA, and Most Outstanding Multi-Asset Broker UAE, all in 2025.

More Exciting Things to Come

VT Markets Dubai Week 2025 is a new flagship event for the broker and is also just the beginning. VT Markets is dedicated to growing and evolving its regulated offering in the region, ensuring clients and partners will continue to enjoy safe, competitive, and rewarding experiences, backed by the latest in trading technology.

Going to Forex Expo Dubai? Chat with the VT Markets team at booth 57.

About VT Markets

VT Markets is a regulated multi-asset broker with a presence in over 160 countries as of today. It has earned numerous international accolades including Best Online Trading and Fastest Growing Broker.

In line with its mission to make trading accessible to all, VT Markets offers comprehensive access to over 1,000 financial instruments and clients benefit from a seamless trading experience via its award-winning mobile application.

For more information, please visit the official VT Markets website or email us at info@vtmarkets.com. Alternatively, follow VT Markets on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

